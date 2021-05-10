UAE, Italy export credit agencies cooperate to support sustainable development, SMEs, Halal sector

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th May, 2021) Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE Federal export credit company, and SACE, the Italian export credit company, have discussed collaboration in sustainable development projects, trade finance of SMEs, as well as the Halal sector, in line with their national economic strategies.

The meeting is within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the ECI and SACE, as part of the 6th UAE-Italy Joint Economic Committee event, held at the Ministry of Economic Development (MISE) in Rome in 2018, which laid down the framework to enhance business opportunities between the two countries.

During the meeting, held at the ECI’s branch in Dubai, the Italian delegation, which was led by Pierfrancesco Latini, CEO of SACE, and included Michal Ron, Chief International Officer of SACE, President of Berne Union, met with Massimo Falcioni, CEO of ECI, along with senior officials from both organisations.

"Italy and the UAE have a similar vision to put sustainable development at the core of their global agenda. The cooperation talks between the ECI and SACE in supporting strategic investments and green projects will be a major boost to the time-honoured trade relations of both countries. Through this alliance, we are determined to help Italian and UAE businesses access sustainable finance which will pave the way for highly responsible trade and investment opportunities between the two countries," Latini said.

Falcioni stated, "We are honoured to further the cooperation that the ECI has started with SACE three years ago. By providing support to Emirati and Italian companies involved in sustainable development and green energy projects, we will increase the competitiveness of trade and export businesses from both countries, thereby strengthening further the excellent long-lasting relationship between the UAE and Italy."