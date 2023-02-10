UrduPoint.com

UAE, Japan Discuss Cooperation In Human Resources Development

Sumaira FH Published February 10, 2023 | 04:30 PM

UAE, Japan discuss cooperation in human resources development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, has discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the UAE and Japan on manpower and skill development with Akio Isomata, Japanese Ambassador to the UAE.

The meeting, which was held at the Ministry’s office in Dubai, also reviewed the legislation and procedures regulating the UAE labour market, initiatives related to vocational training and the development of professional skills for national human resources.

The two sides reaffirmed their keenness to advance bilateral cooperation in the fields of human resources and skill development.

The meeting was attended by Shaima Al Awadhi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary for Communication and International Relations, Reiko Sasaoka, Head of the Political Section at the Japanese Embassy, and officials from both sides.

