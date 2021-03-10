UrduPoint.com
UAE, Japan Discuss Defence Cooperation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 06:15 PM

UAE, Japan discuss defence cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Mar, 2021) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Nobuo Kishi, Minister of Defence of Japan, reviewed cooperation relation through a video call.

The talks covered bilateral relations and joint work between the UAE and Japan, especially with regard to defence and military affairs, and means to further develop them.

The Japanese Minister emphasised that the maritime mission carried out by the Japan Self-Defence Forces to collect information aims to ensure the safety of navigation for Japanese ships in the middle East.

The two sides agreed to continue close communication in order to ensure peace, stability and safe navigation of ships in the Middle East.

The parties discussed the latest developments in the fight against coronavirus, COVID-19, and the precautionary and preventive measures in both the UAE and Japan.

They discussed cooperation between the UAE and Japan in the defence and military sectors and ways to develop them in the best interest of the two sides.

The talks covered various international and regional issues of common interest.

