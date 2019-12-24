UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Japan Discuss Holding Poetry And Creative Narrative Workshops

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 08:00 PM

UAE, Japan discuss holding poetry and creative narrative workshops

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The possibility of organising poetry and creative narrative workshops aimed at bringing together Japanese and Emirati youth, were discussed between Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Authority and Secretary-General of Sheikh Zayed Book Award, and Akihiko Nakajima, the Japanese Ambassador to the UAE, yesterday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Welcoming the Japanese Ambassador, Bin Tamim stressed the importance of boosting cultural cooperation with Japan.

Ambassador Nakajima expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm hospitality he received, and emphasised his passion for Arabic language and literature. "We are very interested in enhancing our cultural cooperation with the UAE through the Japan Foundation and other Japanese institutes concerned with Arabic language and translation," said Nakajima.

Both sides exchanged views on a number of cultural initiatives.

Related Topics

UAE Abu Dhabi Japan Arab

Recent Stories

Cold, dry weather forecast in the provincial capit ..

4 minutes ago

Commissioner Faisalabad for best departmental serv ..

4 minutes ago

CDA to launch operation against building by laws v ..

4 minutes ago

Rural Census from Jan 1st

4 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister felicitates Christian commun ..

4 minutes ago

Exhibition of rare photographs of Quaid's life kic ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.