UAE, Japan discuss holding poetry and creative narrative workshops

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Dec, 2019) The possibility of organising poetry and creative narrative workshops aimed at bringing together Japanese and Emirati youth, were discussed between Dr. Ali Bin Tamim, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Authority and Secretary-General of Sheikh Zayed Book Award, and Akihiko Nakajima, the Japanese Ambassador to the UAE, yesterday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

Welcoming the Japanese Ambassador, Bin Tamim stressed the importance of boosting cultural cooperation with Japan.

Ambassador Nakajima expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the warm hospitality he received, and emphasised his passion for Arabic language and literature. "We are very interested in enhancing our cultural cooperation with the UAE through the Japan Foundation and other Japanese institutes concerned with Arabic language and translation," said Nakajima.

Both sides exchanged views on a number of cultural initiatives.