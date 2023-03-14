UrduPoint.com

UAE, Japan Exploring Fresh Avenues Of Economic Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 10:30 PM

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Mar, 2023) The United Arab Emirates and Japan yesterday reviewed the prospects of enhancing economic, trade and investment cooperation, and explored new economic opportunities of common interest.

This came at the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum, which was organised by the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development following the conclusion of the 9th session of the Abu Dhabi-Japan Economic Council yesterday in the presence of top executives from the UAE and Japanese public and private sectors.

Addressing the meeting, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said Abu Dhabi is bent on supporting start-ups and entrepreneurs as part of its strategy to boost the non-oil GDP.

He urged Japanese companies to utilise the myriad opportunities up for grabs in Abu Dhabi and utilise the UAE's position as a gateway to the middle East, Africa, and South Asia.


For his part, Nobuyori Kodaira, President, Japan Cooperation Centre for the Middle East, said that the meeting comes at a time when Japan and the UAE are beginning a new half-century of economic cooperation in different fields, especially in terms of climate change cooperationز
He added that energy transition and economic diversification present new chances for increased cooperation between the sides.

UAE Ambassador to Japan Shehab Ahmed Al Fahim, and Abdullah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, along with top executives from both sides also attended the Abu Dhabi Economic Forum.

