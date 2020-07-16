UrduPoint.com
UAE-Japan Friendship Committee For Women's Career Development Holds 11th Meeting

Thu 16th July 2020

UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women's Career Development holds 11th meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jul, 2020) Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), the UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women's Career Development, which promotes women’s empowerment in the oil and gas industry, held its 11th board meeting on 8th July, 2020.

The meeting was held virtually via video conferencing and was attended by Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Tsuyoshi Nakai, CEO of the Japan Cooperation Centre, Petroleum, and Fatima Al Nuaimi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, LNG and Chairperson of the Committee.

During the meeting, Dr. Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of Sheikha Fatima and her appreciation for the efforts of loyal workers, especially during the current crisis.

"We are proud of the committee’s achievements since its establishment, including the launch of initiatives and activities that have supported and empowered women in the oil and gas industry," she added.

The meeting also discussed ways of reinforcing the ties between ADNOC and the centre, as well as supporting women’s professional development, and reinforcing their presence in the oil and gas sector.

Both sides then discussed the best practices and initiatives adopted to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

