UAE-Japan Friendship Committee holds 12th forum meeting

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Nov, 2020) The UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women, FCW, recently held its 12th forum meeting, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The forum, which supports the empowerment of women in the oil and gas industry, met virtually, and was attended by Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Nakai Tsiyoshi, CEO of the Japan Cooperation Centre Petroleum, JCCP, and Fatima Al Nuaimi, CEO of ADNOC LNG and Chair of the FCW Management Committee. A number of speakers from Saudi Aramco, Waseda University in Japan and various Japanese oil and gas companies also joined the meeting.

On this occasion, Sheikha Fatima honoured the contribution of women in the oil and gas sector in overcoming the challenges of COVID-19. Her Highness extended her appreciation for the way in which women have kept pace with the use of technology to perform their tasks, whether in the office or at site. She stressed the need to develop mechanisms and technologies that will enhance the role of women and their productivity in support of the national economy.

Her Highness highlighted the ongoing collaboration between women in Japan and the UAE, which strengthens relations and enriches the experience of work for women in both countries.

Sheikha Fatima expressed her thanks to ADNOC and the JCCP for their continued support of women in the sector.

During the forum, Dr. Maitha Al Shamsi emphasised that the cooperation between ADNOC and JCCP offers a broad perspective for women to develop their skills in innovation and technology, particularly in light of COVID-19. Al Shamsi praised the unwavering support of Her Highness, who has spared no effort in following the development of the cooperation and offering guidance where needed.

Nakai Tsiyoshi stressed the value of collaboration between the UAE and Japan on gender balance issues. He commended the response of businesses in using new and advanced technologies in the face of COVID-19, protecting our people and developing new ways of working.

Speaking following the Forum, Fatima Al Nuaimi, said, "This was a very productive meeting where a range of issues were discussed and new ideas shared. The forum will continue in its work as we seek to empower female leaders across the energy sector."

Other issues discussed at the forum included enhancing relations between ADNOC and the JCCP and supporting the professional development of women in the oil and gas sector.

At the conclusion of the forum, participants from both nations expressed their thanks and appreciation to Sheikha Fatima for her generous patronage, appreciating her support for women and her relentless and continuous follow up of activities and developments.