UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, UAE Special Envoy to Japan, conducted an official working visit to Japan from April 13 to 16, 2025.

During his visit, he chaired the UAE side at the second ministerial meeting of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and held several bilateral meetings with Japanese government officials and private sector partners, with the attendance of Shihab Ahmed Al Fahim, UAE Ambassador to Japan.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber also met with Takeshi Iwaya, Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, expressing his appreciation for the strong and evolving relationship between the UAE and Japan within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The meeting reviewed updates on the implementation of joint projects, programmes, and initiatives, and explored opportunities to expand bilateral cooperation in various fields of mutual interest. The two sides co-chaired the second ministerial meeting of the partnership, with working groups presenting outcomes in key areas including trade, investment, energy, and industry.

The visit also included bilateral meetings with Yuki Moto, Minister of Economy, Trade, and Industry, Yoshimasa Hayashi, Chief Cabinet Secretary, and members of the Japanese Parliament.

Discussions focused on opportunities for economic cooperation in vital sectors such as trade, investment, energy, renewable energy, industry, and advanced technology, to serve mutual interests and promote sustainable economic growth in both countries.

Al Jaber also met with CEOs of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation, Mitsui, INPEX, JERA, and Mitsubishi to discuss strengthening existing partnerships and exploring new areas of collaboration between the two countries' private sectors.

During the Visit, ADNOC announced the signing of a 15-year Sales and Purchase Agreement (SPA) with Mitsui & Co. for the supply of up to 0.6 million tonnes per annum of LNG from its lower-carbon Ruwais LNG project, reinforcing the UAE-Japan energy partnership and ADNOC’s commitment to supporting energy security through reliable, cleaner fuel sources.

In addition, the Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry officially welcomed the low-carbon ammonia produced by Fertiglobe and supplied by ADNOC. The certified low-carbon ammonia, enabled by carbon capture and storage in Abu Dhabi, will supply Japan with clean electricity using the world’s first fully ammonia-powered turbine.

The total trade volume between the two countries reached about US$49.6 billion in 2024 (including oil-related products), while non-oil trade amounted to about USD17.5 billion, marking a slight growth of 1.2% compared to 2023.

The UAE remains Japan’s top trading partner among GCC countries in terms of imports and exports, receiving 52% of Japan’s exports to GCC countries. Meanwhile, Japan is the UAE’s 9th largest global trading partner.