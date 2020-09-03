UAE-Japan Political Consultations Commission discusses bilateral cooperation, regional developments

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Sep, 2020) The second Political Consultations Commission between the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs began today via video conference.

The UAE delegation was headed by Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, while the Japanese side was led by Katsuhiko Takahashi, Director-General of the middle Eastern and African Affairs Bureau at the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed the two countries' experience in combating the coronavirus, as well as the UAE's humanitarian efforts in this regard, its assistance to affected countries, and the importance of solidarity and international cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

The meeting also touched upon means to further develop the 50-year bilateral relationship and joint cooperation. It also tackled current regional and international developments, and the two parties' stances.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance cooperation and coordination through regional and international organisations to reinforce shared positions on topics addressed at the regional and international levels.