UAE, Japan Strengthen Space Industry Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 04:31 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Muto Yoji, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, discussed ways to enhance cooperation and explore opportunities to further develop the space industry in both countries.

The collaboration will take place under a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in coordination the UAE Space Agency and other relevant entities. Both sides aim to conclude and sign the MoC within a year.

This initiative is part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative between the two nations, signed in September 2022, and builds on the outcomes of the UAE-Japan Space Public-Private Workshop held alongside the Abu Dhabi Space Debate conference in December 2024.

It marks a significant step towards strengthening space collaboration between the two countries.

The strategic partnership aligns with the UAE Space Agency’s initiatives, including the Space Economic Zones programme, which supports the establishment and sustainability of local companies through collaboration with strategic partners.

The programme focuses on creating an integrated business environment to meet local and international needs, foster innovation, and commercialise space technologies, contributing to the growth of a diverse and sustainable knowledge economy.

The two sides also discussed developing a roadmap for the space industry in both countries and organising seminars to implement the roadmap.

