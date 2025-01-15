UAE, Japan Strengthen Space Industry Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 04:31 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Muto Yoji, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry of Japan, discussed ways to enhance cooperation and explore opportunities to further develop the space industry in both countries.
The collaboration will take place under a Memorandum of Cooperation (MoC) in coordination the UAE Space Agency and other relevant entities. Both sides aim to conclude and sign the MoC within a year.
This initiative is part of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Initiative between the two nations, signed in September 2022, and builds on the outcomes of the UAE-Japan Space Public-Private Workshop held alongside the Abu Dhabi Space Debate conference in December 2024.
It marks a significant step towards strengthening space collaboration between the two countries.
The strategic partnership aligns with the UAE Space Agency’s initiatives, including the Space Economic Zones programme, which supports the establishment and sustainability of local companies through collaboration with strategic partners.
The programme focuses on creating an integrated business environment to meet local and international needs, foster innovation, and commercialise space technologies, contributing to the growth of a diverse and sustainable knowledge economy.
The two sides also discussed developing a roadmap for the space industry in both countries and organising seminars to implement the roadmap.
Recent Stories
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 2035
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattac ..
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 2024
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 2024
China enhances food security with advanced agricultural science
Korea's employment growth slows to 3-yr low in 2024
NATO announces new mission to protect undersea cables in Baltic Sea region
France’s Macron to visit Lebanon Friday
More Stories From Middle East
-
Tadweer targets reducing emissions across operations by 40% by 20352 minutes ago
-
Finland's PM opens new embassy headquarters in Abu Dhabi2 minutes ago
-
European Commission unveils action plan to protect health sector from cyberattacks2 minutes ago
-
Russia charges 27 over Crocus terror attack3 minutes ago
-
UAE, Italy, Albania sign tripartite strategic partnership framework for cross-border green energy co ..3 minutes ago
-
Dubai International Project Management Forum opens3 minutes ago
-
UAE prioritises sustainable development, says Nahyan bin Mubarak3 minutes ago
-
China announces breakthrough discoveries in mineral exploration3 minutes ago
-
Dozens of Palestinian martyred in Gaza, West Bank3 minutes ago
-
Ras Al Khaimah celebrates record-breaking tourism year in 20244 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spewing big ash cloud4 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Police return over AED32 million to rightful owners in 20244 minutes ago