UAE-Japan Women’s Friendship Committee promotes diversity and sustainability in energy industry

TOKYO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Nov, 2023) The UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women Career Development (FCW) recently held its 17th forum in Tokyo to discuss ways to promote diversity and sustainability in the energy industry.

The event was held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the “Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

The event was attended by Dr. Maitha Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, Tesuyoshi Nakai, Executive Director of JCCP, ADNOC senior leadership, and delegates of energy companies from the UAE, Japan and other Asian and Gulf countries.

During her address, Dr. Al Shamsi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak. She expressed her continued support for holding these forums to cement the bilateral relationship between the UAE and Japan; progress women’s empowerment; and support their career development.

“I am confident that your participation today will enable you to formulate visions leading towards solutions for important challenges in the field of renewable energy and addressing the climate change dilemma. As a result women will be able to positively participate in creating a better future for humanity in the field of environment and conservation of energy resources, and to better enhance their contributions and develop required research for the industry," she said.

During the programme, Tayba Al Hashemi, ADNOC Offshore CEO, gave a keynote speech and delegates from ADNOC joined their counterparts from other energy companies to discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion in driving innovation and collaboration to enable a more sustainable energy system.

Tayba Al Hashemi said, “The UAE-Japan Friendship Committee for Women Career Development provides an important platform to empower women to play more prominent roles in enabling sustainable progress for our nations as we work towards a lower-carbon future. At ADNOC, women are playing leading roles across our operations and enabling us to responsibly provide energy to the world, and we will continue to prioritise women empowerment as we transform, decarbonise and future-proof our business."

Through the FCW, more forums and workshops will be held, bringing together industry leaders to address the industry challenges collectively and accelerate the solutions needed for the energy industry in their respective organisations.

Thanks to Sheikha Fatima’s vision for women empowerment, such tailored initiatives and programmes are established to progress females in the energy industry. Both UAE and Japanese attendees and participates expressed their gratitude to Sheikha Fatima for her continuous support and dedication to gender equality.

Since 2015, ADNOC and Japan Cooperation Centre, Petroleum (JCCP) have collaborated to host the forums in the UAE and Japan. Both companies have recently renewed this partnership which is highlighting the important contributions of women across the energy industry.