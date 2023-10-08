Open Menu

UAE Jiu-jitsu Champions Receive Heroic Welcome At Dubai Airport After Historic Asian Games Triumph

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2023 | 09:30 PM

UAE jiu-jitsu champions receive heroic welcome at Dubai Airport after historic Asian Games triumph

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2023) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, returned to the UAE after an outstanding performance at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. The historic achievement witnessed the team securing a total of 10 medals, including 4 gold, 3 silver, and 3 bronze. The team’s homecoming at Dubai International Airport was met with a warm and enthusiastic welcome, symbolising the nation’s deep pride and appreciation for its remarkable accomplishments.

Notably, the UAE dominated the jiu-jitsu competitions in the Asian Games, contributing to half of the total jiu-jitsu medals awarded during the event. The gold medals were clinched by Khaled Al Shehhi, Faisal Al Ketbi, Shamma Al Kalbani, and Asma Al Hosani. The silver medals were scooped by Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Khalid Al Balushi, and Balqees Al Hashemi, while Mahdi Al Awlaki, Saeed Al Kubaisi, and Shamsa Al Ameri earned bronze.

The heroic welcome at Dubai International Airport was graced by the presence of distinguished figures in the sporting community, including Youssef Abdullah Al-Batran, board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation; Faris Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee; and Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the UAE Judo Federation and Treasurer of the International Judo Federation (IJF).

Furthermore, Lt. Colonel Dr. Saud Al-Junaibi, Deputy Director of the Police sports Federation, and various members of the National Olympic Committee, as well as representatives of sponsors and the federation’s strategic partners, enthusiastically joined in welcoming the team.

The delegation representing the jiu-jitsu team comprised several key figures, including Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and Head of the Delegation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Federations; Tareq Al Bahri, Director of Support Services; and Mohamed Al Marzooqi, Director of Marketing and Corporate Communications at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation. The delegation also included Mubarak Al Menhali, Director of the Federation’s Technical Department, National Team Head Coach Ramon Lemos, and members of the technical staff, alongside the 16 male and female players who proudly represented the nation.

