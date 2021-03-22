UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Announces Details Of 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Faizan Hashmi 48 seconds ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces details of 12th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2021) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) today announced the 12th edition of the Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship (ADWPJJC) will launch on April 6th under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, from April 6-9 at Abu Dhabi’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

The announcement came om a virtual news conference wherein the UAEJJF shed extensive light on the proceedings of the championship, which coincides with the declaration of 2021 Year of the 50th", in the UAE by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the nation celebrates its milestone Golden Jubilee. "Year of the 50th" officially starts on April 6th 2021 and lasts until March 31st 2022.

UAEJJF, the governing body for the sport in the UAE and organisers of the ADWPJJC, said all its board and members are grateful for Sheikh Mohamed’s constant support, visionary guidance, and encouragement towards the development of the sport.

The event comes to perpetuate UAE’s standing as the home of jiu-jitsu by designating it as the country’s national sport.

The news conference was attended by Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Deputy Chairman of the UAEJJF, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi sports Council, Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAEJJF along with a senior executives from Abu Dhabi Media, and Abu Dhabi Health Services, Co. - SEHA.

The four-day Championship, whose awards amount to AED2.7 million, is open to athletes of all nationalities and will feature action in a variety of categories from April 6-9. The showpiece tournament will kick-off on Tuesday, April 6 with junior athletes (under-18, under-21) taking to the mats followed by the Masters competition on April 7 in Zayed Sports City. The final two days of the Championship will see fighters competing in the Professional category in action.

The ADWPJJC is the largest and most prestigious event on the global jiu-jitsu Calendar. The 12th edition of the ADWPJJC, earlier scheduled to be held in April 2020 but rescheduled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, will welcome over athletes from around the world for a week of exhilarating action on the mats.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Abu Dhabi Salem March April 2020 Gold Media Event All From Million

Recent Stories

German Gov't Confirms Merkel's Conversation With U ..

1 minute ago

Lebanese Presidency Says 'Suprised' at Prime Minis ..

3 minutes ago

KP extends health emergency period

3 minutes ago

Australian HC greets Pakistanis on national day

3 minutes ago

Rain, hailstorm lashed different parts of Balochis ..

3 minutes ago

UN chief wishes 'swift recovery' for PM Imran Khan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.