Open Menu

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation Announces Event Calaender Of Championships

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 08:15 PM

UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has announced a schedule of championships that it will organise inside the country and its participations outside the country, during the coming period, until the end of this year.

The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Round 7 No Gi will be held on 27th and 28th September in Fujairah, while Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Final Round Gi will take place from 10th to 13th October at Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City will host the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship 2025 from 12th to 22nd November.

The UAE will participate in the 2025 JJIF World Championship which will take place from 1st to 15th November 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand and the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 17th to 18th November.

Next December will witness the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup - Finals which will be held at Mubadala Arena from 6th to 7th December, while Al Ain will host the MMA Championship from 13th to 14th December.

Related Topics

World Thailand Sports UAE Riyadh Abu Dhabi Bangkok Saudi Arabia September October November December From

Recent Stories

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government, Elections and Rural Developmen ..

11 minutes ago
 Shields distributed for exceptional service during ..

Shields distributed for exceptional service during Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (SAW) Confer ..

11 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partn ..

British High Commissioner visits UK-Pakistan Partnership Driving Climate-Smart F ..

30 minutes ago
 Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singa ..

Dubai Ports Authority, Maritime Authority of Singapore discuss advancing excelle ..

31 minutes ago
 Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhr ..

Flood damage survey to begin from Sept 26 in Lodhran

11 minutes ago
 Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAP ..

Rehan Nisar sent on two-day physical remand in PAPO Act case

11 minutes ago
Father dies six months after daughter donated live ..

Father dies six months after daughter donated liver

11 minutes ago
 US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of adv ..

US, Uzbek Presidents outline priority areas of advancing strategic partnership

37 minutes ago
 Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International ..

Eight clubs to compete in Abu Dhabi International Basketball Championship from 2 ..

46 minutes ago
 General Budget Committee discusses draft budget fo ..

General Budget Committee discusses draft budget for fiscal year 2026

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students a ..

Sharjah Ruler meets first cohort of PhD students at GSU

1 hour ago
 ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops ..

Ne’ma signs MoUs with Nestlé UAE, House of Pops to boost private sector role ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East