UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation announces event calaender of championships

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) has announced a schedule of championships that it will organise inside the country and its participations outside the country, during the coming period, until the end of this year.

The Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Round 7 No Gi will be held on 27th and 28th September in Fujairah, while Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship - Final Round Gi will take place from 10th to 13th October at Mubadala Arena in Zayed sports City in Abu Dhabi.

Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City will host the 17th Abu Dhabi World Professional Championship 2025 from 12th to 22nd November.

The UAE will participate in the 2025 JJIF World Championship which will take place from 1st to 15th November 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand and the 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from November 17th to 18th November.

Next December will witness the Jiu-Jitsu President's Cup - Finals which will be held at Mubadala Arena from 6th to 7th December, while Al Ain will host the MMA Championship from 13th to 14th December.