UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team Arrives In China To Participate In World Games Chengdu 2025

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2025 | 05:00 PM

CHENGDU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Aug, 2025) The UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, arrived in China on Thursday to take part in the 2025 edition of the World Games, hosted in Chengdu from August 7 to 17.

The national team previously participated in the 2017 World Games in Wrocław, Poland, winning two medals – one gold and one silver. They delivered a strong showing again at the 2022 edition in Birmingham, USA, securing five medals: two gold, one silver, and two bronze.

World Games Chengdu 2025 will bring together nearly 5,000 athletes from 118 countries competing across 34 sports, making it one of the most prominent international sporting events.

Mubarak Saleh Al Menhali, Director of the Technical Department at the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said the team is aiming to achieve a new milestone that will further strengthen the UAE’s position regionally and globally. He noted that the current squad features experienced male and female athletes who have consistently performed at the highest level.

“We are confident our athletes are fully prepared for the championship.

They’ve put in a lot of work through both local and overseas training camps, which helped enhance their physical and mental readiness. They also completed intensive technical and fitness sessions to ensure they are in peak condition heading into the competition.”

Former champion Faisal Al Ketbi, who is travelling with the team, added: “Our team has a good chance of winning medals at the World Games, especially as they’re currently among the top-ranked. We held a training camp in Brazil before the event, focusing on sharpening technique and improving overall fitness. The team is ready, morale is high, and after winning two gold medals last time, we’re aiming for more this year.”

The men’s team includes Mohammed Al Suwaidi (69kg), Mehdi Al Awlaki (77kg), and Saeed Al Kubaisi (85kg). On the women’s side, the team features Asma Alhosani (52kg), Shamsa Al Amri (57kg), and Shamma Al Kalbani (63kg).

The UAE team will begin its campaign on August 10 when the jiu-jitsu competitions kick off, running through August 12.

