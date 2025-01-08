UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team to compete in 9 championships in 2025

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jan, 2025) The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation has announced the national team’s 2025 participation Calendar. Sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, the team is set to compete in nine championships from February to November, spanning regional, continental, and international events across various age groups.

The continental season kicks off with the Asian Youth Championships in Thailand from 13th to 15th February, featuring competitions in the under-14, under-16, and under-18 categories.

The team will then head to Jordan for the 9th Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship, held from 23rd to 25th May, for adults and under-21 athletes, where they aim to uphold their continental supremacy.

The UAE will also compete in the JJAU Regional Championship for West Asia in Bahrain on 24th and 25th July, which includes under-14, under-16, under-18, under-21, and adults categories. Additionally, the team will take part in the 3rd Asian Youth Games (AYG) from 22nd to 31st October, focusing on the under-18 category.

Internationally, the team is set to participate in the Grand Prix Paris Open for adults in France on 26th and 27th April, followed by the Grand Prix Thailand Open in Bangkok from 19th to 21st June. The Grand Prix events are crucial in boosting the UAE’s global ranking and positioning for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship draw.

They are an excellent platform for identifying emerging talents and preparing for major competitions, solidifying the UAE’s standing as a leading force in international jiu-jitsu.

On the global stage, the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China, from 10th to 12th August, will be a key highlight for the adults category. The team aims to replicate its impressive performance from the 2022 World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, where it earned five medals, including two historic golds.

The season concludes with the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Thailand from 1st to 15th November, which encompasses all age groups – under-14, under-16, under-18, under-21, and seniors – followed by the Islamic Solidarity Games in Saudi Arabia from 17th to 18th November.

Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, said, “Our national team enters these events as a strong contender for titles, continuing to excel at the continental, international, and global levels. The year 2025, with its high-profile championships, will build on our national team’s legacy of achievements and inspire future generations of athletes. We are fortunate to have the limitless support of our wise leadership, which provides our athletes with all the resources needed for success and has helped them achieve top global rankings.”