UAE jiu-jitsu team bag 15 medals at Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023

BANGKOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2023) The UAE national jiu-jitsu team bagged 15 colour medals on the first day at the now-running Thailand Open Grand Prix 2023.

Of the 15 medals, seven were gold, five silver and three bronze.

With more than 200 athletes from 16 countries, the championship comes in preparation for the Jiu-Jitsu World Championship in Mongolia and the Hangzhou Asian Games in China.