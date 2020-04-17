UAE joins 'One World: Together at Home' global special to support frontline healthcare workers in COVID-19 response

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2020) The UAE will participate in the historic "One World: Together at Home" cross-platform global special that will bring together some of the world’s biggest artists to celebrate healthcare workers combating the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic on Saturday, April 18.

From the UAE, doctors, artists and philanthropists who are part of the global efforts against the pandemic will join the 8-hour digital livestream and broadcast event, which is expected to draw over two billion viewers worldwide.

Launched by Global Citizens, the event features some of the world’s leading artists led by Lady Gaga including Oprah Winfery, Matthew Mcconaughey, Formula One Champion Lewis Hamilton, Andrea Bocelli, John Legend, David Beckham, Celine Dion, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, Idris Elba and Usher.

The historic global special uses the power of music and advocacy to bring people together from their homes. It will share messages of gratitude and appreciation from treated Covid-19 patients to the world’s healthcare workers putting their health on the line to combat the pandemic and support global Covid-19 response initiatives.

Broadcast The event will broadcast live on BBC, ABC, NBC and CBS, and stream on Amazon Prime, Apple, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube at 10pm UAE timing. UAE viewers can tune in the live-cast on Dubai tv channels and their digital platforms.

The special event will be co-hosted by Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Stephen Colbert of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. Friends from Sesame Street will also add to the incredible lineup.

Messages of Hope Representing the UAE and the Arab world, Emirati star Hussain Al Jassmi will join the digital livestream and TV special with some of his hits including the latest track "Benaady" (this will pass) that celebrates efforts to overcome the global coronavirus pandemic and sends messages of hope, solidarity and unity against the crisis.

Al Jassmi will make his appearance alongside some of the world’s leading celebrities including Elton John, Paul McCartney, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ellie Goulding, Lady Antebellum, and Zucchero Fornaciari.

The real heroes Emirati doctors working to combat the coronavirus pandemic in different parts of the world will share their stories at the global special through videos that document their day-to-day struggle to save lives.

Many Emirati doctors chose to remain at their posts and support efforts to combat the coronavirus overseas instead of returning home.

One such example is Emirati Dr. Ajlan Al Zaki, internal medicine resident at Stanford University hospital, who opted to remain and devote long hours of work to treat coronavirus patients amid the crisis facing the US.

Dr. Aysha Al Mentheri, Gynecology and Obstetrics Specialist, is currently devoting her expertise and support to save infected pregnant women and their children at Bichat University Hospital, the first hospital to admit coronavirus patients in Paris, France.

Al Mentheri chose to stay to support the Western country that nurtured her education, implementing the values of humanity and solidarity, which, she believes, is a doctor’s duty.

UAE’s contributions Since the coronavirus outbreak started in China’s Wuhan at the end of 2019, the UAE has carried out humanitarian efforts to support countries across the world in countering the pandemic and equip health facilities in hard-hit communities.

At the heart of these crucial efforts was the UAE’s provision of tonnes of medical supplies and relief equipment to empower healthcare workers in China, Italy, Iran, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Ethiopia, Colombia, Croatia, Uzbekistan among other nations.

In a notable humanitarian operation, the UAE evacuated hundreds of foreign citizens from Wuhan to Abu Dhabi in a plane equipped with medical facilities. The 215 evacuees received round-the-clock medical care at Emirates Humanitarian City before returning to their home countries when they tested clear from the virus.

The UAE’s humanitarian efforts overseas at these difficult times cement the nation’s status as a beacon of hope that practices the values of openness, giving, tolerance and coexistence. The endeavors overseas continue the legacy of the UAE founders who laid the principles of commitment to support and lend a helping hand to communities in all circumstances. The Emirates Nation Brand, launched at the beginning of this year, shares this story with the world, centering on the seven key values of giving, openness, innovation, tolerance, credibility, humility and futuristic vision.

Charitable partnerships Global Citizens has partnered with multinationals like Cisco, Coca Cola, Pepsi, IBM, Vodafone and Citi to support the World Health Organization’s Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund and global relief efforts. Commitments from partners will go towards providing resources for frontline health workers and organizations working to provide food, shelter and healthcare to people in need during the pandemic.

One World One World: Together at Home global special is organised by the Global Citizens that aims to build a movement of action-taking citizens across the world to help end extreme poverty by 2030. Through a mix of content, events, grassroots organising and action platform, Global Citizens is fostering values of solidarity and unity and building a movement. It organises massive global campaigns to amplify actions of governments, international and non-profit organizations, celebrities, artists and individuals to end poverty. To date, the high-level efforts of Global Citizens has recorded commitments and policy announcements valued at over $48 billion expected to impact more than 880 million people by 2030.