UAE Joins A Joint Ministerial Statement To Ensure Continuity Of Global Supply Chains

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sun 03rd May 2020 | 12:15 PM

UAE joins a joint ministerial statement to ensure continuity of global supply chains

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd May, 2020) The UAE has joined a joint ministerial statement issued by several countries around the world, expressing their commitment to keeping the supply chains open in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The initiative by New Zealand and Singapore stipulates that the signatory countries pledge their commitment to ensuring the continuity and interconnectivity of supply chains during the pandemic crisis and intensify joint efforts and coordination to identify and remove trade restrictive measures that negatively impact the movement of necessary goods.

Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy, in a letter to his counterpart David Parker, Minister for Trade and Export Growth of New Zealand, confirmed that the government of the UAE joins and endorses the ministerial statement, based on its belief in the need to strengthen joint efforts at regional and global levels to facilitate the movement of trade and the continuity of cross border trade will increase the ability of the UAE and its external partners to cope with the pandemic crisis, while also maintaining vital economic cooperation channels open.

The signatory countries affirmed through the joint ministerial statement that, out of their keenness to achieve their shared interests, they will work to keep the trade lines, including air and sea freight operations, open in order to facilitate the flow of goods, including essential items.

The signatories further emphasised the importance of refraining from imposing controls that hinder exports or applying tariff or non-tariff barriers to trade and removing any existing measures that restrict the supply of basic commodities, especially medical supplies during the ongoing crisis.

The signatory states further indicated that they will work with various other countries of the world that share their interests to ensure the continuity of trade without obstacles and to maintain the vital infrastructure of trade to support the continuity, safety and interconnectivity of supply chains at global level.

Commenting on the statement, Al Mansouri said that the UAE has strengthened dialogue with trade partners and has sent clear messages regarding its commitment to support international trade and ensure the continuity of the flow of goods and services between countries, as a lifeline to address the needs of people in various parts of the world and as an engine that drives economic recovery.

He added, "The UAE has always proven its prominent and vital position in the global trade arena. We will continue our efforts to ensure the flow of necessary supplies and the integrity of supply chains by supporting the continuity of operational logistical networks, and by maintaining air, land and sea shipping routes. There is no doubt that the country’s accession to this joint statement, which includes countries from many continents of the world, is consistent with our vision and leading policies to support the movement of trade and its continued growth. "

Apart from New Zealand and Singapore, the signatories of the statement, alongside the UAE, include Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Laos, Myanmar and Uruguay to date.

