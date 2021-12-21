UrduPoint.com

UAE Joins Association Of Asian Classification Societies

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:01 PM

UAE joins Association of Asian Classification Societies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) As part of its continuous efforts to enhance the UAE's position in the global maritime sector, the Emirates Classification Society (TASNEEF), an initiative of the UAE’s Ministry of Defence, has announced its membership in the Association of Asian Classification Societies (ACS). TASNEEF has been accepted in the ACS after a detailed evaluation of its technical capabilities and performance efficiency of its standards and specifications.

This achievement will add immense value to the UAE’s maritime sector, which contributes about 90 billion Dirhams annually to the country’s GDP. The announcement comes around the same time as the UAE’s re-election to IMO Council under category B for the third time.

Engineer Saeed Al Maskari, Chairman of the Emirates Classification Society, said, "TASNEEF was established as the first Arab classification society in 2012, as part of a joint initiative between the Naval Forces and the National Transport Authority at the time. Ever since its inception, we have devoted our efforts to become the centre of maritime expertise. This is in line with the country’s strategy that aims to establish a developed national maritime sector globally, not only in the area of ports and logistics services, but also in the field of specifications, standards and intellectual property related to ship building and marine facilities. We are partners in helping fulfil the UAE’s vision of building an alternative economy based on knowledge and modern technologies."

Al Maskari added, "We are proud to join the Association of Asian Classification Societies, which includes a number of leading international classification societies. This demonstrates the UAE’s exemplary certification standards, and highlights the confidence of international classification societies in our capabilities.

"

With this latest recognition, the certificates issued by TASNEEF will be accepted by all member states of the ACS that include classification societies in Indonesia, China, Republic of Korea, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia and now the UAE represented by TASNEEF. The main goal of ACS is to exchange technical expertise and disseminate best practices among its members.

Engineer Walid Al-Tamimi, Director General of TASNEEF Maritime, said, "We have unique requirements in the UAE due to the nature of our climate and marine environment. This has prompted our leadership to establish a national body specialised in setting technical standards and specifications for ships and marine facilities to ensure maximum efficiency in its operations, and elevate the UAE’s rank as one of the best maritime centres in the world. By joining the ACS, we will be able to issue dual classification certificates to ships that have certificates from member states. We are also looking to increase the number of shipyards that will operate as per our building standards.

It is worth mentioning that TASNEEF is the only entity authorised to issue classification certificates for the GCC Code. It has also developed the Sahara Notation for the specifications of ships operating in warm waters. TASNEEF has launched the UAE Yacht Code for building leisure boats to ensure the safety of passengers and protect the lives of marine crews working on these boats.

Adding to these credentials, TASNEEF employs the largest number of national cadres specialised in the field of ship inspection and the issuance of classification certificates compared to other classification societies, aiming to achieve its agenda of localizing the knowledge and experience in the maritime classification sector.

Related Topics

World Exchange China UAE Same Indonesia Japan Malaysia Vietnam All From Best Asia Billion Arab

Recent Stories

Putin Spoke by Phone With German Chancellor Scholz ..

Putin Spoke by Phone With German Chancellor Scholz - Kremlin

2 minutes ago
 WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorised Covid jab

WHO approves Novavax as 10th authorised Covid jab

2 minutes ago
 Meeting discusses demarcation of Bahawalpur distri ..

Meeting discusses demarcation of Bahawalpur district for local bodies elections

2 minutes ago
 At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: I ..

At least 160 migrants die off Libya in one week: IOM

2 minutes ago
 UK's Truss urges EU to speed up N.Ireland talks

UK's Truss urges EU to speed up N.Ireland talks

2 minutes ago
 US stocks rise, winning back some of prior day's l ..

US stocks rise, winning back some of prior day's losses

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.