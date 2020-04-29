UAE joins call for green recovery from COVID-19 at Petersberg Climate Dialogue XI

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2020) Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, participated in the 11th Petersberg Climate Dialogue that took place on 27th and 28th April, 2020, via video conferencing, where speakers emphasised the importance of resuming climate negotiations and raising climate ambition in the context of a green recovery.

He joined a select group of 30 environment ministers, Chancellor of Germany, Angela Merkel, and UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, in a virtual discussion focused on how the international community can emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic more resilient and climate-friendly.

Merkel said, "The world must keep a close eye on climate protection as it faces the economic fallout of the pandemic. We need a financial market that provides cheap capital for climate-friendly investments."

Merkel also called for climate action to be incorporated into economic reconstruction plans following the pandemic, including investments in future-oriented technologies such as renewable energy.

Guterres said, "COVID-19 has put the lives of billions of people around the globe in turmoil, inflicting grave suffering and destabilising the global economy. It has exposed the fragility of our societies and economies, and it has laid bare deep inequalities that threaten the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"

He added, "The only answer is brave, visionary, and collaborative leadership. The same leadership is needed to address the looming existential threat of climate disruption. Last year was the second-hottest year on record, part of the hottest decade in recorded history. Delayed climate action will cost us vastly more each year in terms of lost lives and livelihoods, crippled businesses, and damaged economies."

Dr. Al Zeyoudi said, "The only way to come out of this pandemic while giving our future generations the climate-safe world they demand and deserve is by factoring in climate change mitigation and adaptation in the recovery plans. Accelerating the deployment of renewables and pursuing a green economy should be a top priority at this stage. Here is where offering economic incentives in line with our climate goals will enable companies to reach their green potential, and help implement long-term climate strategies."

He added, "We must also add momentum to the global climate adaptation movement to make the world more resilient to climate change. We fully realise that the cost of inaction is far greater than the cost of action. What we really need is a strong will and determination to implement rapid, far-reaching climate action on the ground."