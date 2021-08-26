UAE joins hands with international community to bolster humanitarian efforts in Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has affirmed its commitment to strengthening global cooperation and solidarity by providing humanitarian and relief assistance to support international efforts aimed at achieving peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan.

The UAE is currently playing a significant role in evacuation operations, with the number of Afghans and foreign nationals who have been evacuated since the beginning of August to date reaching 36,500 today.

On 20th August, the UAE agreed to host 5,000 Afghan nationals evacuated from Afghanistan on their way to third countries. The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation announced that, following a request from the United States, it would host the Afghan nationals after which time they would travel on to other nations.

The UAE has also played a major role in facilitating the evacuation of foreign nationals from Afghanistan. By 26th August, the UAE facilitated the evacuation of over 28,000 individuals, in addition to 8,500 coming to the UAE via national carriers and UAE airports since the beginning of August. To date, individuals evacuated with UAE assistance have included nationals from France, the UK, Japan, Australia, US, New Zealand, Latvia, Spain, and Mexico.

Working in concert with the US, the UAE established a transit hub and processing centre in Abu Dhabi from which travelers from Afghanistan undergo health and security screenings before continuing to the US or a third country.

Under the coordination of the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, the UAE is working with the US Embassy team, including Consular and Customs and Border officers, to process travelers around the clock.

Moreover, the UAE is providing evacuees with a comprehensive range of high-quality housing, sanitation, health, and food services to ensure their welfare while being processed.

Commenting on UAE evacuation efforts, Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, remarked, "Since its founding as a nation, the UAE has championed a humanitarian approach that protects the most vulnerable and extends a hand of assistance to other countries in times of need."

"It is an honor for the UAE to work side-by-side with its partners in the international community to achieve all that serves the interests of the Afghan people, as well as foreign nationals being evacuated from Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds. We will continue to work tirelessly in this regard to ensure that all can live in safety, security, and dignity," Al Zaabi affirmed.