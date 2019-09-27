UAE joins hands with partners in addressing global challenges at UN General Assembly

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Sep, 2019) The UAE today participated in the fifth day of events during the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly and highlighted its key partnerships with UN agencies in a round of high-level meetings.

Engagements by UAE officials included: Meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths – Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Meeting with Neils Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office - Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State Annual Bahrain Visions Forum: Shared Visions for a Successful Future Necessary Values for Progress on SDGs – Dr. Anwar Gargash and Ohood Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Well-being Meeting with Ezechiel Nibigira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Burundi – Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State Global Muslim Philanthropy for Children Event – Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development In his meeting with UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths, Dr. Anwar Gargash reaffirmed the UAE’s enduring support for the Special Envoy’s efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen.

Gargash also met with Rosemary A. DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, to discuss regional and international developments of interest and efforts to achieve success in UN-led peace-building initiatives.

Gargash then met with Geir O. Pedersen, UN Envoy to Syria, to discuss the ongoing security and political situation in Syria. Gargash affirmed the UAE’s position that there must be a political process in Syria and reiterated the UAE’s support for the Syrian people’s ambitions for a prosperous, safe Syria.

Meeting with James Swan, Special Representative for Somalia and Head of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia, UNSOM, Gargash discussed ongoing efforts to promote stability and security in the country and underlined the UAE’s support for UNSOM’s mandate.

Foreign ministers of various member states participated in the UNRWA Ministerial Working Lunch with the aim of raising financial and political support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees. Gargash underscored the UAE’s commitment to supporting the critical services provided by UNRWA and finding innovative solutions to finance the agency’s vital work. Gargash noted that the UAE’s additional contribution to the agency in 2018 amounted to over $50 million, making the UAE the sixth-largest donor to the agency for that year and enabling UNRWA to maintain essential educational, health, and food programs.

Gargash also attended the Annual Bahrain Visions Forum: Shared Visions for a Successful Future Necessary Values for Progress on SDGs event, accompanied by Al Roumi. The forum presents an opportunity for high-level officials to articulate their values, aspirations, and policies for a sustainable future. Now in its second year, the forum brought together approximately 150 participants, including dignitaries attending the high-level segment of the UNGA, senior UN officials, civil society leaders, and academics, to discuss implementation of the SDGs.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, Dr. Sultan Al Jaber met with Neils Annen, Minister of State at the German Federal Foreign Office. Dr. Al Jaber discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance prospects in the political, economic, commercial, and investment, and energy fields, and exchanged views on regional and international developments.

Al Jaber met with Dr. Richard Sezibera, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Rwanda, Ivica Dacic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia, and Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Singapore, to discuss regional and international developments of interest.

For his part, Al Sayegh met with Ezechiel Nibigira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Burundi, Amb. Monica Juma, Cabinet Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, and Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia, wherein officials underlined the importance of advancing bilateral cooperation at the diplomatic and cultural levels and noted the remarkable growth in bilateral relations in recent years.

Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid later delivered a speech at an event commemorating the Global Muslim Philanthropy Fund for Children, established by UNICEF and the Islamic Development Bank. At the event, Abdul Aziz Al Ghurair of the United Arab Emirates announced a donation totaling $10 million to ensure the fund’s ability to operate in pursuit of achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Buhumaid also attended the Ending the Institutionalisation of Children event, wherein participants outlined commitments made to ensure that children in vulnerable situations are not left behind in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

Buhumaid also participated in the high-level event 30 Years of Children’s Rights Opportunities and Threats: Time to Act, in which attendees addressed joint efforts to accelerate protections of children worldwide as part of the Sustainable Development Goals.