UAE Joins International Coalition For Maritime Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 11:00 AM

UAE joins international coalition for maritime security

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) The United Arab Emirates on Thursday announced it has joined International Maritime Security Construct, an international alliance that aims to protect the safety of maritime navigation and international trade.

Salem Mohammed Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said that the UAE's accession to the alliance comes in support of regional and international efforts to deter threats to maritime navigation and global trade, and in order to secure the flow of energy supplies to the global economy and contribute to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The alliance protects the interests of its members and their merchant ships when passing through maritime corridors. Its operation area covers the Strait of Hormuz, Bab Al Mandab, the Sea of Oman and the Arabian Gulf.

