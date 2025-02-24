UAE Joins Kuwait In Celebrating 64th National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2025) The UAE will join Kuwait in celebrating its 64th National Day tomorrow, Tuesday, reflecting the deep brotherly and strategic ties that bind the leaderships and peoples of the two nations.
Every year, the UAE hosts special events and displays to mark the occasion on 25th February, including lighting up prominent landmarks with the Kuwaiti flag, displaying congratulatory banners in shopping centres across the country, and organising cultural and heritage celebrations.
The UAE-Kuwait relationship is a model of strength and integration, evolving across all sectors, including politics, diplomacy, economics, and culture.
This strategic partnership continues to thrive, supported by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Emir of Kuwait.
The two countries share a rich history of strong ties, with Kuwait being one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE after its formation in 1971. The UAE opened its embassy in Kuwait in 1972, and Kuwait opened its embassy in Abu Dhabi the same year.
In recent years, both countries have taken several steps to enhance their bilateral ties, including signing an agreement in 2006 to establish the "Joint Committee for Bilateral Cooperation" in Kuwait. The committee has held numerous meetings, resulting in the signing of various agreements across multiple sectors.
On the economic front, bilateral relations continue to flourish. In 2024, non-oil bilateral trade between the UAE and Kuwait reached approximately AED50 billion ($13.5 billion), growing by 9 percent compared to 2023. Meanwhile, mutual investments between the two nations approached AED20 billion ($5 billion) by the end of 2022.
The UAE is the largest importer of Kuwait's non-oil exports, accounting for 22 percent of Kuwait's total exports, while it ranks third in Kuwait's key import markets after China and the United States.
Cultural collaboration is another cornerstone of UAE-Kuwait ties. Both nations have signed multiple agreements in these areas to exchange knowledge and further strengthen collaboration for mutual benefit.
The number of Kuwaiti students in UAE universities has exceeded 1,725, with Kuwait's decisions encouraging more students to study in the UAE, further strengthening educational cooperation.
Over the past 64 years, Kuwait has made significant strides in its development, directly impacting the well-being of its citizens and residents by providing the latest services in health, education, communications, and other areas of development.
By diversifying its economy and national income sources, Kuwait has built a sustainable economy and strengthened its global competitiveness, as evidenced by its high rankings in international reports.
