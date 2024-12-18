UAE joins Qatar in celebrating National Day

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) The United Arab Emirates joined the State of Qatar in celebrating its National Day, marked annually on 18th December, reflecting the strong fraternal ties between the two nations.

Ties between the UAE and Qatar are rooted in shared history, cultural and social connections, and mutual aspirations for a prosperous future. As members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), both nations are committed to strengthening their relationship and fostering regional unity.

Guided by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, bilateral ties have reached new heights, paving the way for collaboration in areas of mutual benefit.

High-level official visits, such as the Emir of Qatar's visit to the UAE in June and H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, visit to Doha in October, highlight the commitment to enhancing this relationship for the benefit of both countries.

Economic cooperation between the two countries continues to thrive. In 2023, non-oil foreign trade between the UAE and Qatar saw a significant 18.3% growth, reaching AED37 billion, with AED21 billion recorded in the first half of 2024.

The UAE is Qatar's largest Gulf and Arab trading partner and its eighth-largest global partner, accounting for 52% of Qatar's Gulf trade.

Business and tourism ties are also expanding, with the number of UAE business licences in Qatar rising by 11% in 2023, compared to 2022, reaching 248 licences. Additionally, over 100 weekly flights connect the two nations.

The UAE and Qatar continue to strengthen collaboration across various sectors, including energy, industry, finance, education, and sports, reinforcing their shared commitment to building a brighter, more prosperous future for both nations.