UAE Joins Saudi Arabia In Celebrating 95th National Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 22, 2025 | 02:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2025) The United Arab Emirates is joining the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in celebrating its 95th National Day on 23rd September, in a manifestation of the deep-rooted relations between the leaderships and peoples of the two countries.
The fraternal bonds uniting the two nations symbolise the unity of the Gulf house, support joint Arab efforts, and serve as a safeguard for regional stability and prosperity.
The bilateral ties, forged by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and King Faisal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, were later consolidated into full partnership under the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia are following the same unwavering path of consolidating the distinguished relations between the two nations across all sectors.
The UAE and Saudi Arabia share unified views on Arab, regional and international issues, anchored in firm principles that safeguard security and peace, and contribute to stability and prosperity in the Arab world and globally.
The strong bilateral ties have contributed positively to comprehensive and sustainable development in both countries. Preliminary figures show the UAE’s non-oil foreign trade with Saudi Arabia reached AED91 billion (US$25 billion) in the first half of 2025, compared with more than AED151.5 billion (US$41.2 billion) in 2024.
In 2025, Saudi Arabia has achieved significant developmental, economic and cultural progress, reflecting the swift momentum of reforms under Saudi Vision 2030 and consolidating its standing as a pivotal force on both the regional and global stage.
The International Monetary Fund has raised its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth in 2025 to 3.6 percent, citing the rebound in oil production and sustained growth in non-oil sectors exceeding 3.4 percent.
Recent Stories
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal
ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 September 202 ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns attack on Mosque in North Darfur2 minutes ago
-
UAE joins Saudi Arabia in celebrating 95th National Day2 minutes ago
-
Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat47 minutes ago
-
ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November47 minutes ago
-
Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal1 hour ago
-
UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg2 hours ago
-
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology2 hours ago
-
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory resolutions2 hours ago
-
Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next generation cooling technol ..2 hours ago
-
Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye3 hours ago
-
Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September3 hours ago
-
UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day3 hours ago