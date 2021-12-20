UrduPoint.com

UAE Joins SESAME As Member With Observer Status

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 08:00 PM

UAE joins SESAME as member with observer status

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Dec, 2021) The UAE has joined the International Centre for Synchrotron-Light for Experimental Science and Applications in the middle East (SESAME) as a member with observer status.

The move will enable scientists, researchers and industrial entities in the UAE to use the centre’s specialised laboratories to conduct research and develop local industrial capabilities, opening new horizons for the country on its scientific and industrial journey.

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Youth, Chairperson of UAE Commission for education, Culture and Science, confirmed that the UAE's accession to the membership of SESAME comes within the forward-looking vision of UAE’s leadership to support advanced industries and scientific research, and in recognition of its role in achieving the goals of sustainable development. She noted that this achievement is central to the work of UAE Commission, which plays a vital role in highlighting the country’s achievements and enhancing its leadership position regionally and internationally - all of which is in line with UAE’s strategic focus on the fields of advanced science and technology.

Minister Al Kaabi indicated that this achievement will enhance the nation’s scientific capabilities and enable its scientific and industrial organisations to develop more creative solutions to challenges, and thus improve the competitiveness of the UAE in the field of scientific research.

For her side, Sarah bint Youssef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Technology, said, "This achievement is a result of the concerted efforts of the Emirates Scientists Council and the UAE National Commission for Education, Culture and Science. We are confident that this step will help meet the needs of the scientific community in the UAE and strengthen scientific cooperation at the regional level. The use of synchrotron facilities serves current and future R&D projects in fields like materials, medicine, archaeology, renewable energy and other scientific areas. As such, it is in line with the main strategic objectives of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to establish high-tech industries through research and development, and enhance the UAE’s position as a centre for science, technology and knowledge exchange - while also recognising the role of science in bringing together people from diverse backgrounds. This approach is underlined by the UAE’s Principles of the 50, which provide the guiding framework for government institutions for the next fifty years.

"

Many entities in the UAE can benefit from this centre, including universities and academic institutions. Researchers in materials science, bioengineering, cultural heritage, and other disciplines at Khalifa University, New York University in Abu Dhabi, and UAE University can now conduct research related to their specialisations, while UAE industrial entities can benefit from the centre’s capabilities. Oil companies, for instance, will be able to conduct geological analysis, analyse post-oil operations and improve extracted materials, while manufacturers will be able to improve domestic products and enhance their global competitiveness.

Synchrotrons are particle accelerators that produce intense light with properties similar to laser beams that facilitate the study of materials with great precision - even down to the structure of a single cell. SESAME’s particle-accelerator microscope uses electric and magnetic fields to keep the particles spinning in place, helping researchers see super-resolution details ranging from plant diseases to cancer cells and ancient manuscripts.

In addition to advanced scientific research, synchrotron-light is used in a variety of applications and in many industries, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, automobiles and cosmetics. It is also used in physics to study and measure the collision of particles with atoms of different materials such as iron and aluminium. Other uses include electronic imaging, the treatment of malignant tumors with cyclotron-light, and in the study and understanding of archaeological manuscripts.

SESAME was conceived as an international facility for the benefit of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) to help the region retain and attract scientific and engineering talent. It is the first regional centre for scientific cooperation in the field of basic research and has become one of the most prominent examples of scientific diplomacy. Established under the patronage of UNESCO before becoming an independent international government organisation in 2004, it currently has nine members and, with the addition of the UAE, 19 observer countries.

The UAE was warmly welcomed by the Council’s member states when it participated in its first meeting with the Centre’s board of Directors between 1st and 2nd December 2021 in its capacity as an observer.

Related Topics

Africa Technology Exchange Education UAE Abu Dhabi Oil New York Middle East December Cancer All From Government Industry

Recent Stories

South Asian countries participate in workshop on p ..

South Asian countries participate in workshop on poverty reduction, development

47 seconds ago
 RTSC approves CP Fund regulations for employees

RTSC approves CP Fund regulations for employees

48 seconds ago
 Meeting held to review allotment of land to Cholis ..

Meeting held to review allotment of land to Cholistanis

50 seconds ago
 European Commission Says Poland's New Media Bill E ..

European Commission Says Poland's New Media Bill Endangers Pluralism

51 seconds ago
 IGP orders action against overloading, over-speedi ..

IGP orders action against overloading, over-speeding

53 seconds ago
 Ambassador Haque participates in Tsinghua Universi ..

Ambassador Haque participates in Tsinghua University symposium on BRI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.