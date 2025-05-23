UAE Joins World Boxing Membership
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:31 PM
LAUSANNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The World Boxing has approved the UAE Boxing Federation's membership, alongside 17 newly admitted national federations, bringing the organisation’s total membership to 106 countries.
The UAE’s inclusion reflects its commitment to strengthening its international presence in the sport and participating in major global tournaments.
The 17 national federations that have had their applications approved are eligible to enter teams into the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool held from 4th to 14th September 2025.
World Boxing was launched in April 2023 with a mission to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement.
The organisation confirmed that all newly accepted members met rigorous criteria for membership, including standards for transparency, anti-doping compliance, dispute resolution governance, and formal recognition by their respective national sports authorities.
Recent Stories
UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026
Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role ..
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems i ..
Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th session of the UAE-France Strategi ..
UAE joins World Boxing membership
Flash floods at Indonesian gold mine kill 15, leave 4 missing
Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UAE’s aerospace talent
MBZUAI launches Institute of Foundation Models, establishes Silicon Valley AI La ..
UAE, Hungary explore stronger ties in Paralympic sports
Dubai Humanitarian, European Commission’s DG ECHO to strengthen global humanit ..
Commissioner for establishment of cattle markets, execution of cleanliness plan ..
Gang, arrested for producing, selling obscene videos of children on social media
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 20263 seconds ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role of religious leaders ..9 seconds ago
-
Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems in homes16 seconds ago
-
Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th session of the UAE-France Strategic Dialogue37 seconds ago
-
UAE joins World Boxing membership58 seconds ago
-
Flash floods at Indonesian gold mine kill 15, leave 4 missing1 minute ago
-
Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UAE’s aerospace talent1 minute ago
-
MBZUAI launches Institute of Foundation Models, establishes Silicon Valley AI Lab2 minutes ago
-
UAE, Hungary explore stronger ties in Paralympic sports2 minutes ago
-
Dubai Humanitarian, European Commission’s DG ECHO to strengthen global humanitarian response2 minutes ago
-
AFC celebrates 12th Grassroots Football Day with over 31,000 participants3 hours ago
-
Nahyan bin Zayed honours Emirati runner Salem Al Hashemi3 hours ago