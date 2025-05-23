Open Menu

UAE Joins World Boxing Membership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:31 PM

UAE joins World Boxing membership

LAUSANNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The World Boxing has approved the UAE Boxing Federation's membership, alongside 17 newly admitted national federations, bringing the organisation’s total membership to 106 countries.

The UAE’s inclusion reflects its commitment to strengthening its international presence in the sport and participating in major global tournaments.

The 17 national federations that have had their applications approved are eligible to enter teams into the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool held from 4th to 14th September 2025.

World Boxing was launched in April 2023 with a mission to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement.

The organisation confirmed that all newly accepted members met rigorous criteria for membership, including standards for transparency, anti-doping compliance, dispute resolution governance, and formal recognition by their respective national sports authorities.

Related Topics

Resolution World Sports UAE Liverpool April September Olympics All From Boxing

Recent Stories

UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Champions ..

UAE to host inaugural Arab Mini-Football Championship in 2026

3 seconds ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel dis ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in panel discussion in Kazakhstan on role ..

9 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate ..

Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, e& to activate early fire detection systems i ..

16 seconds ago
 Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th sess ..

Strategic partnership focused on future: 17th session of the UAE-France Strategi ..

37 seconds ago
 UAE joins World Boxing membership

UAE joins World Boxing membership

58 seconds ago
 Flash floods at Indonesian gold mine kill 15, leav ..

Flash floods at Indonesian gold mine kill 15, leave 4 missing

1 minute ago
Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UA ..

Sanad, GE Aerospace sign MoU to shape future of UAE’s aerospace talent

1 minute ago
 MBZUAI launches Institute of Foundation Models, es ..

MBZUAI launches Institute of Foundation Models, establishes Silicon Valley AI La ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE, Hungary explore stronger ties in Paralympic s ..

UAE, Hungary explore stronger ties in Paralympic sports

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian, European Commission’s DG ECH ..

Dubai Humanitarian, European Commission’s DG ECHO to strengthen global humanit ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for establishment of cattle markets, ..

Commissioner for establishment of cattle markets, execution of cleanliness plan ..

9 minutes ago
 Gang, arrested for producing, selling obscene vide ..

Gang, arrested for producing, selling obscene videos of children on social media

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East