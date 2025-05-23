UAE joins World Boxing membership

(@FahadShabbir)

LAUSANNE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2025) The World Boxing has approved the UAE Boxing Federation's membership, alongside 17 newly admitted national federations, bringing the organisation’s total membership to 106 countries.

The UAE’s inclusion reflects its commitment to strengthening its international presence in the sport and participating in major global tournaments.

The 17 national federations that have had their applications approved are eligible to enter teams into the World Boxing Championships 2025 in Liverpool held from 4th to 14th September 2025.

World Boxing was launched in April 2023 with a mission to ensure that boxing remains at the heart of the Olympic movement.

The organisation confirmed that all newly accepted members met rigorous criteria for membership, including standards for transparency, anti-doping compliance, dispute resolution governance, and formal recognition by their respective national sports authorities.