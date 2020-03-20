(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Mar, 2020) The UAE will join the world family in observing the Mother's Day, which falls on 21st March 2020.

Mother's Day is a celebration honouring the mother of the family, as well as motherhood, maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society.

In the UAE, the day pays tribute to mothers who impact lives and work tirelessly to change and make a difference and how important mothers are in promoting prosperity, success, and growth in communities.

On this spectacular day, the UAE recognises and remembers with appreciation and reference the great efforts made by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, GWU, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, FDF, and Mother of the Nation, in terms of development, advancement and empowerment of women, particularly mothers.

Pursuing the steps of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, the UAE leadership extends special support for women, paving the way before them to practise their political, social and economic rights, including education, work and parliamentary life, based on values of justice, equality, citizenship and gender balance and equality.

The UAE established the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood in 2003 to take care of all issues related to the development, welfare and well-being of mothers and children.

In 2018, Sheikha Fatima instructed the Council to prepare a national strategy titled "UAE mother, child and youth-friendly" in cooperation with its strategic partners.

The strategy underscored the leadership’s continuous efforts to encourage the contributions of mothers, children, youth and children of determination in building society and empowering them in all cultural, knowledge and health sectors in addition to different aspects of care and protection, environment, infrastructure and services.