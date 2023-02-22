UrduPoint.com

UAE Joint Operations Command Enters Recovery And Rehabilitation Stage

Muhammad Irfan Published February 22, 2023 | 12:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) The UAE's Joint Operations Command has announced that the "Chivalrous Knight / 2" operation has entered the recovery and rehabilitation stage to support those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Türkiye.

The Joint Operations Command – through maritime aid corridor – will mobilise humanitarian, food, and medical assistance while continuing the operations through the existing humanitarian air bridge.

A health delegation from various medical authorities in the country will start visiting Syria to rehabilitate Syrian hospitals. The UAE will build camps for refugees in Syria and Türkiye.

The work of the field hospital will continue in İslahiye and Gaziantep in Türkiye, in addition to Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital in Reyhanlı district of Hatay Province in Türkiye.

While the UAE's search and rescue team's mission in Türkiye ended, the Emirati search and rescue teams are still in Syria, training the Syrian teams on the advanced equipment presented to them.

The decision to leave Türkiye was made after the Turkish Emergency and Disaster Organisation announced the end of search and rescue operations in the country.

The rapid response stage of the "Chivalrous Knight / 2" operation continued for two weeks, during which rescue teams were sent to Syria and Türkiye. The operation in Syria and Türkiye had a total of 134 rescuers, a humanitarian air bridge, 136 flights and 3,772 tonnes of food and medical supplies. Two field hospitals were also opened in Türkiye.

