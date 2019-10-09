UrduPoint.com
UAE, Jordan Accelerating Security Cooperation

Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:45 PM

UAE, Jordan accelerating security cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Oct, 2019) H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and Muthana Gharaibeh, Jordanian Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, today reviewed prospects of accelerating security cooperation between the two countries' police departments.

This came as the two met on the sidelines of the now-running GITEX, the region's premier technology event.

