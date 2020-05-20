UAE, Jordan align COVID-19 countermeasures in air freight sector

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th May, 2020) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the Jordanian Civil Aviation Regulatory Authority have agreed to align their COVID-19 countermeasures in the field of air freight and aviation services to promote the development and expansion of safe, secure, accessible and high-quality air cargo services.

Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director General of the GCAA, said the initiative taken by the two countries should set an example to be emulated at the regional and international levels, adding that the UAE will seek to follow the same collaborative path with other countries over the coming period to curb the spread of the COVID-19 at the air freight sector.

"In light of the fallout of the COVID-19 on air carriers, the air cargo industry is gaining a growing importance on the back of its essential role in transporting medical and food supplies, hazardous materials, easily damaged stuff, and general commodities of various types," he added.

Commenting on the development, Capt. Haitham Misto, Chief Commissioner of Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission, said the two nations have agreed on forming a technical committee to streamline trade exchanges at various fronts, including freight transport, plane maintenance and passenger flights.

"The move is aimed at re-injecting trust among all stakeholders at this essential sector. So far, the precautionary measures relating to transporting commodities have been aligned between the two countries to ensure full compliance with international requirements," he added.