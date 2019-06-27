UAE, Jordan discuss bilateral cooperation

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, met separately with Dr. Rajai Al Moasher, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State of Jordan, Ayman Safadi, Jordanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, and Salameh Hammad, Jordanian Minister of Interior.

During their meetings, the participants highlighted the deep bilateral relations between the UAE and Jordan while discussing their cooperation and ways of reinforcing them in areas of mutual interest.

The Jordanian officials congratulated Al Baloushi on his appointment after presenting his credentials to King Abdullah II, King of Jordan, and expressed his appreciation for the warm welcome.