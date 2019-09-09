UrduPoint.com
UAE, Jordan Discuss Military, Defence Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th September 2019 | 09:30 PM

UAE, Jordan discuss military, defence cooperation

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Sep, 2019) Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, met with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Jordan, Major General Pilot, Yousef Ahmed Al Hunaiti, during his official visit to Jordan, where they reviewed the existing cooperation between the UAE and Jordan on issues related to military and defence affairs.

During the meeting held at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces, they also exchanged views on other issues of mutual concern.

Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Baloushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, the UAE Military attaché, the military delegation accompanying the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, and a number of top military officers in the Jordanian Armed Forces also attended the meeting.

Your Thoughts and Comments

