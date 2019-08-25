UrduPoint.com
UAE, Jordan Fostering Parliamentary Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 02:15 PM

UAE, Jordan fostering parliamentary cooperation

AMMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Aug, 2019) The UAE Ambassador to Jordan Ahmed Ali Mohamed Al Blooshi has met with Faisal Akif Al Fayez, President of the Jordanian Senate, and Atef Tarawneh, Chairman of the Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union and Speaker of the Jordanian Lower House of Parliament, separately.

At the meetings, Al Blooshi and Al Fayez re-affirmed the depth of UAE-Jordan relations, while highlighting the importance of coordinating joint parliamentary work between the Senate, the Lower House of Parliament, and the Federal National Council, and coordinating with all Arab parliaments to serve the issues of the nation.

The UAE Ambassador praised the distinguished historical relations linking the two countries in all fields, which enjoy great care from the two countries leaderships. He also noted the important role played by the Jordanian Parliament in supporting regional and international Arab and just issues.

He expressed his pride in the continuous cooperation between the two countries in the legislative and parliamentary fields with the UAE's Federal National Council, especially in light of the frequent meetings and visits held in this regard.

