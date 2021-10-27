UAE, Jordan inaugurate ‘Government Accelerators Centre’ in Amman under strategic government modernisation partnership

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2021) The governments of the UAE and Jordan have inaugurated the Government Accelerators Centre in the Jordanian capital, Amman, which is inspired by the UAE government’s accelerators model, as part of an initiative aimed at developing innovative government services and facilitating the businesses of customers The step is part of the strategic partnership between the two countries in government modernisation.

The centre’s launch at the headquarters of the Jordanian Cabinet in Amman was attended by Ashraf Samara Al Zoubi, Secretary-General of the Jordanian Cabinet, and an official Emirati delegation comprising Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Dr. Yasir Al Naqbi, Assistant Director General for Leadership and Government Capabilities at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ahmed Ali Mohammed Al Balushi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan, Fouzia Al Tayer, Executive Director of the Corporate Services Sector at the Prime Minister's Office, Dr. Radheya Al Hashimi, Director of the UAE Government Accelerators at the Prime Minister’s Office, and several officials from both countries.

The centre aims to find timely and efficient solutions to various challenges within a 100-day timeframe, which will help expedite service provision, save time and effort, enhance performance and the quality of services, improve the quality of life, and achieve a milestone in government work, in line with Jordan’s 2025 Vision.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said the UAE, with the support of its wise leadership, is keen to share its successful experiences in government modernisation with other countries and assist them in finding creative solutions to various challenges and improving people’s lives.

The centre’s inauguration is one of the outcomes of the strategic partnership between the two countries in government modernisation, crowning the significant efforts of their joint action teams who have worked hard to construct the centre and supply it with the latest technologies, he added.

Dr. Ibrahim Al Jazi, Jordan's Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, highlighted the importance of the strategic partnership between the two governments in government modernisation to enhance government work and improve public sector performance.

In his speech at the inauguration event, Lootah said the centre’s inauguration is a crucial step towards strengthening the strategic partnership between the two governments, which began in 2018.

The centre is a hub for accelerating the achievement process and streamlining government work. It is part of the efforts of the governments of Jordan and the UAE to exchange expertise and share innovative models of government work.

The inauguration of the centre in Jordan is the outcome of the knowledge exchange programme between the two countries, following the signing of strategic partnership agreements in government modernisation between the UAE and nine countries, which are Egypt, Jordan, Uzbekistan, Sudan, Iraq, Colombia, Costa Rica, Senegal and Greece.