UAE, Jordan start joint military drills

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2019) The UAE and Jordan today started joint military drills in demonstration of the robust cooperation ties between the two countries.

Titled "bonds of Strength", the exercises are part of the ongoing military collaboration between the armed forces of the two countries to improve their fighting capabilities and combat readiness in face of the various challenges besetting the region.

They have gained growing importance owing to the current developments in the region, which entail maintaining the highest level of readiness to ensure the protection of the country's national gains and assets and deter any attempts to inflict damage on Arab and Gulf national security.

The UAE and Jordan share identical views on confronting the current menacing threats to the region, with both of them being active members of the Global Coalition against Daesh in Iraq and Syria.

Both countries are participating in the Saudi-led Arab Coalition in support of legitimacy in Yemen against the terrorist Houthi militias which are seeking to undermine the unity and security of Yemen.

They also categorically reject all interferences into the internal affairs of the region's countries and stand up to all conspiracies and plots hatched to destabilise the region and destroy its assets.

Staff Brigadier Saeed Salmeen, the director in charge of the military exercise, said the drills seek to ensure operational and military training alignment between the two countries' forces and reinforce their combat gear and capabilities in face of all kinds of threats and challenges.