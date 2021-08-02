UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee holds remote meeting

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Aug, 2021) The UAE-Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee today held a remote meeting to discuss ways of enhancing cooperation between the Federal National Council (FNC) and the Jordan's House of Representatives.

The meeting was attended by members of the FNC and the Parliamentary Friendship Committee with Arab Parliaments, including Shaza Saeed Al Naqbi, Head of the Committee.

The meeting was also attended by Jordanian MPs who are members of the Jordanian Parliamentary Fraternity Committee with Gulf Countries, chaired by Mohammed Anad Al Fayez.

During the meeting, Shaza Al Naqbi, Head of the Committee, highlighted the strong relations between the UAE and Jordan, which are historic and still developing due to their ongoing overall cooperation.

Al Fayez also affirmed the solid ties between the two countries and noted that their visions are similar in all areas, stressing that Jordan and the UAE are following the same approach to achieving tolerance and peace.

Both sides discussed ways of supporting a Memorandum of Understanding signed by their parliaments in February 2019, by increasing bilateral visits and exchanging expertise in all areas, as well as by encouraging cooperation between their culture, education, tourism, investment and economic sectors.