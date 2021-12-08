UAE Journalists Association, Saudi Journalists Association sign cooperation agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) The UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA) and the Saudi Journalists Association (SJA) have signed a cooperation agreement to consolidate ties, being the two authorities representing journalists in the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

The signing took place as the UAEJA received a high-level SJA delegation, led by Khalid Al Malik, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the SJA, at the Ritz Carlton Hotel in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, Director-General of Emirates news Agency (WAM).

The agreement, which was signed by Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of UAEJA, and Khalid bin Hamed Al-Malik, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Journalists Association, aims to reinforce the ties between journalists from the two countries, as well as encourage regular mutual visits between board members and journalists from the two organisations.

In line with the agreement, the sides will help advance journalism and the media in the two countries by facilitating the participation of journalists in various conferences and events in both countries, and training courses organised by parties that are part of the agreement, and holding regular meetings between the boards of directors of both entities.

The agreement also provides for organising various events and developing plans to ensure their success, in addition to launching specialised media forums to discuss challenges and ways to develop the journalism and media sector.

At the start of the meeting, Al Hammadi welcomed the visit of the Saudi delegation to the UAE, which is celebrating its Golden Jubilee. It coincides with the visit of H.R.H. Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, to the UAE on its National Day, he noted.

This visit is a continuation of our efforts to enhance cooperation and coordination between our associations, highlighting the cohesion between the peoples of the two countries and the bilateral cooperation between of our governments, Al Hammadi added.

Al Malik said that the visit of the Saudi delegation to the UAE is in line with the efforts of both sides to increase the number of mutual visits and reinforce their media cooperation.

"We will work on a unified media strategy to deliver top-quality media content to meet the needs the entire region," he said.

The meeting explored avenues of media cooperation between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and ways to accelerate the integration of media sectors in the GCC countries, besides reviewing future challenges, enhanced utilisation of technology, and strategies to combat false information and smear campaigns on social media.