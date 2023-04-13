UAE Journalists Association to host ‘Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum’

(@ChaudhryMAli88)



DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) The UAE Journalists Association (UAEJA) announced the details of the third edition of the Artificial Intelligence Journalism World Forum (AIJWF), to be held in cooperation with the Artificial Intelligence Journalism Research and Foresight Foundation (AIJRF), the “Emirates Vision Foundation” and the UAE Social Media Pioneers Association on 9th and 10th May, 2023.



The forum will gather a range of scholars, journalists, artificial intelligence (AI) enthusiasts, AI solutions companies, academic establishments and government authorities.

The announcement was made during a press conference by the association yesterday at its headquarters in Dubai, attended by the event’s strategic partnerships, AI specialists and representatives of media organisations.

In his speech at the press conference, Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the UAE Journalists Association, said that the association’s participation in the forum’s organisation is part of its efforts to support journalism in the UAE and due to its keenness to ensure that Emirati journalists are acquainted with recent developments in the sector.

The forum will also give journalists in the UAE an overview of the future of journalism in light of major technological developments, most notably AI and the Metaverse, he added. The UAE has consistently led in the field of technological development and was among the first countries that aimed to employ AI in all areas, he pointed out.



The media sector is critical, and, therefore, the association is keen to organise similar events that will serve journalism and journalists, Al Hammadi further added.

Quoting His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, about working for the future, he stated, “It is our duty to be the first to reach out to all that is new and advanced. AI is an influential area and, therefore, Emirati journalism has to be at the forefront.”

“By organising this event with our partners at AIJRF, we aim to shape a bright future in journalism that employs AI,” he said.

Dr. Mohammed Abdel Dhaher, CEO of AIJRF, highlighted the foundation’s keenness to involve representatives from the entire media sector, academia and AI technology creators in collaboration with the UAE Journalists Association.

The Third Edition, 2023 “Creative Media Industries and the Advanced Technology Era, Artificial Intelligence And Metaverse”, focuses on 6 main pillars: 1- Media Creative Cities and Digital Economy Industry; Higher education, Creative Industries and Metaverse Solutions; Integration of Artificial Intelligence Technologies in Media and Humanities Curricula; Legal and Legislative Challenges in the Face Of Advanced Technology and Creating Metaverse Code of Ethics; International "Media and Educational" Experiences in the Metaverse and The Knowledge Gap and Demands of the Labour Market in Light of Technological Progress and Metaverse in the Arab Region.

