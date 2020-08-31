UrduPoint.com
UAE Journalists Associations, Bahraini Counterpart Sign Cooperation Agreement

Mon 31st August 2020

UAE Journalists Associations, Bahraini counterpart sign cooperation agreement

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Aug, 2020) The UAE Journalists Association, UAEJA, and the Bahrain Journalists Association, BJA, have announced the signing of a cooperation agreement related to journalism and the media.

The agreement was signed in Dubai by Mohammed Al Hammadi, Chairman of the UAEJA, and Ahdiya Ahmed, President of BJA, in the presence of a number of UAEJA board members.

The agreement stipulates the organisation of mutual visits by journalists and training programmes and workshops, as well as the holding of sessions, conferences and seminars to support the profession, in light of the use of modern technologies.

"The signing of the agreement with our brothers and sisters at the Bahrain Journalists Association is part of our strategic cooperation in organising mutual visits by journalists, to closely monitor the journalism experience of both countries.

It also aims to organise media and journalism training programmes, as well as to hold workshops for young journalists and launch events that will help improve the profession and raise our capacities," Al Hammadi said.

"This cooperation agreement is very important for various reasons, such as enhancing the cooperation between journalists from our countries and organising remote training courses that will start soon," the President of BJA said.

"The two associations will organise several events and programmes that will benefit journalists, which will be held remotely due to the current circumstances," she added.

