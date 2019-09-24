UrduPoint.com
UAE Journey To International Space Station: Report

Faizan Hashmi 13 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 05:00 PM

The world's attention will be set towards UAE Mission 1 to the International Space Station, ISS, on 25th September, as Emirati prime astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori carries out a historic mission on board the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) The world's attention will be set towards UAE Mission 1 to the International Space Station, ISS, on 25th September, as Emirati prime astronaut Hazza Al Mansoori carries out a historic mission on board the Soyuz MS-15 spacecraft.

Al Mansoori will head to space with Russian commander Oleg Skripochka and NASA astronaut Jessica Meir. Their launch will take place at the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Reserve Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi will also be at Baikonur with Russian commander Sergey Ryzhikov and Thomas Marshburn from NASA.

In this report, the Emirates news Agency, WAM, highlights key facts and figures about the International Space Station.

The ISS is a space station in low Earth orbit, with its first component launched in 1998. The ISS programme is a joint project between five ve participating space agencies -- NASA (United States), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada).

The space station's first long-term residents arrived on 2nd November 2000.

It serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory where crew members can conduct experiments in biology, human biology, physics, astronomy, and meteorology, among other fields. The giant floating laboratory orbits the Earth at an average altitude of 400 kilometres.

It travels at an average speed of 27,724 kilometres per hour, and completes 15.54 orbits per day (93 minutes per orbit).

At a cost of US$160 billion, the ISS is considered as the most expensive object ever built, featuring solar arrays that generate electricity.

The atmosphere on board the ISS is similar to that of Earth, utilising systems that generate oxygen -- via electrolysis of water -- to provide a safe and comfortable earth-like atmosphere for crew members.

The ISS has been visited by astronauts, cosmonauts and space tourists from 18 different nations. The UAE will become the 19th visiting country on board the space station, marking a historic moment in the country's space journey.

