UAE Judo Team Kicks Off Training In Tokyo In Preparation For 2023 World Judo Championships In Doha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2023 | 06:30 PM

UAE Judo team kicks off training in Tokyo in preparation for 2023 World Judo Championships in Doha

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2023) TOKYO, 8th April, 2023 (WAM) – The UAE Judo team will participate in the 2023 World Judo Championships which will be held in Doha, Qatar, from 7th to 14th May 2023 as part of the IJF World Tour.

The UAE national team commenced its training camp in the Japanese capital Tokyo under the cooperation agreement signed between the UAE Judo Federation (UAEJF) and All Japan Judo Federation.

Mohammed Bin Thaaloob Al Derie, UAEJF President, called Nasser Al Tamimi, UAEJF Secretary General and head of the UAE delegation, to ensure the readiness of the team for the competition.

UAE judoka competed in international championships in London (2012), Rio de Janeiro (2016) and Tokyo (2020).

