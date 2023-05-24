UAE judo team prepares for Tajikistan, Kazakhstan championships on road to Paris Olympics

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2023) The UAE national judo team is preparing at a closed training camp in Abu Dhabi for their journey on 1st June to Tajikistan to participate in the Dushanbe Grand Prix 2023, which will take place from 2nd to 4th June.

Nasser Al Tamimi, Secretary-General of UAE Judo Federation and General Treasurer of the International Judo Federation (IJF), will lead the delegation, which comprises five members, including two female competitors; Bashira, who will compete in the under 52-kilogram (kg) weight category, and Batsu, who will participate in the under 57-kg category.

The team also comprises three male competitors: Narmend in the under 66 kg category, Aram in the under 90 kg category, and Maarouf in the over 100 kg category. Former international player, judoka Victor Scvortov, will oversee the training of the team.

Mohammed bin Thaloub Al Deri, President of the UAE Wrestling and Judo Federation (UAEWJF), confirmed that the team is continuing its preparation as part of a well-thought-out strategy to qualify for and participate in the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The team has organised a training camp in Tajikistan immediately after the Dushanbe Grand Prix, which will run until 14th June in preparation for the Astana Grand Slam 2023 in Kazakhstan, scheduled to be held from 16th to 18th June 2023.

“Afterwards, the team will continue training in an international camp for one week in the same region to prepare for the Ulaanbaatar Grand Slam in Mongolia, scheduled from 24th to 26th June. In July, the team will move to another training camp in Bulgaria in preparation for the Masters' Championship, which will be held in Budapest, from 4th to 6th August, with the participation of the top 36 ranked competitors in the world,” Al Deri said.

