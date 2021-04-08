UrduPoint.com
UAE Judo Team Wins Bronze Medal At Asia-Oceania Senior Championships

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 03:15 PM

UAE Judo Team wins bronze medal at Asia-Oceania Senior Championships

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Apr, 2021) UAE Judo Team judoka Victor Scvortov has won the bronze medal in the Under the 73-kilogramme category of the Asia-Oceania Senior Championships 2021 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, after beating his Kuwaiti and Pilipino counterparts.

Mohamed bin Thaaloob Al Derai, President of UAE Wrestling, Judo and Kickboxing Federation, congratulated Scvortov and the technical team, stressing the significance of the victory as a motivator in their preparations for the World Championship Seniors 2021 in Budapest next June, and the Tokyo Olympics in July 2021. He also commended Maldivian coach Bakal Vyasislav for his pivotal part in securing this win.

"This championship is a vital step towards evaluating and ensuring our judokas' readiness to participate in the approaching Tokyo Olympics championship, which will require more focus and participation in championships that suit our team during that time," he added.

After defeating Qatari judoka Reda Nafwa on his first match, UAE judoka Ivan Remarenco went on to win against Pakistani judoka Shah Hussain Shah in the repechage. Remarenco is set to face Muzaffarbek Turoboyev in a fight for 3rd place.

The three-day event kicked off on 6th April, 2021, with 29 countries participating.

More Stories From Middle East

