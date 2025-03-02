UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Mar, 2025) The UAE Judo National Team claimed a Bronze medal at the Tashkent Grand Slam Judo Championship, hosted by the Uzbekistan Judo Federation as part of the annual schedule of the International Judo Federation for 2025.

UAE judo player Amr Gad secured the Bronze medal in his first official international competition. Gad impressed by defeating several top competitors, starting with Uzbek Mavo Nerdiev, followed by an impressive victory over Italian Pellegra and a win against Kazakhstan's Juparnazar.

He then triumphed over Uzbekistan's defending champion, Sobirov, in a closely contested match before reaching the semifinals. Although he lost in the silver medal bout, Gad's performance earned him a well-deserved Bronze.

This achievement placed the UAE Judo Team 8th in the overall ranking, outperforming several top global teams.

The event saw 242 male and female athletes from 23 countries compete, with cash prizes totalling €154,000.