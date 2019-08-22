UAE Jui-Jitsu team to participate in World Martial Arts Mastership in South Korea

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Aug, 2019) The UAE Jui-Jitsu team will participate in the Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships in South Korea.

Under the slogan, 'Beyond the Times, Bridge the World', the championship will be held from 30th August to 2 September The UAE team will participate in five different weight categories, three for men and two for women.

Mubarak Saleh Al Manhali, Director of the Technical Administration at the UAE Jui Jitsu Federation, stressed that the country’s delegation will leave on 27th August for Korea, and will be led by Abdullah Al Zaabi as an administrative supervisor and comprise three players, Faisal Al Katbi, the first team leader, as well as Abdullah Al Kubaisi and Manea Al Buraiki, in addition to Maha Al Hanaei and Mariam Al Ameri.

Al Manhali said that the idea behind participating in this championship and other local and international competitions is to prepare for the key event this season, which is the World Championship to be held in Abu Dhabi next November under the umbrella of the International Jui-Jitsu Federation.

On the training programme of the UAE team ahead of the championship in Korea, he highlighted the preparations of the UAE team, which never stops as they are constantly participating in various tournaments. He said the players were selected keeping in mind the required weight and added that their strategic goal is to win gold medals in all the international tournaments.

The world's first comprehensive martial arts competition will have attract over 4000 athletes from 100 countries to compete in 20 disciplines, including jiu jitsu, belt wrestling, judo,taekwondo and muaythai.

Si-Jong Lee, Chairperson of 2019 Chungju World Martial Arts Masterships Organising Committee, said, that the event will bring the martial arts and its traditions to the world with peace and harmony as the core message behind this year's martials arts competition theme.