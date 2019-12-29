UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Jumps 10 Spots In Competitiveness Rankings In 4 Years

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 06:00 PM

UAE jumps 10 spots in competitiveness rankings in 4 years

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2019) The UAE has jumped ten spots on the list of most competitive countries in the world during four years, acquiring 5th place in 2019 compared to the 15th spot in 2016, according to the annual World Competitiveness Ranking 2019 published by the IMD Business school.

The UAE has proven its standing as one of the world’s most competitive economies, going above and beyond in areas such as productivity, digital transformation and entrepreneurship.

The IMD World Competitiveness Rankings, established in 1989, incorporate 235 indicators from each of the 63 ranked economies. Information gathered from the indicators are then filtered into four core areas - economic performance, infrastructure, government efficiency and business efficiency.

The young nation also ranked in the top 5 in various sub-factors of the report, including tech regulatory frameworks, wireless broadband connectivity, management of cities, public-private partnerships and attitudes towards globalisation.

To become a global leader in international competitiveness arenas, the UAE government set out the UAE National Agenda, developed by over 300 officials from 90 Federal and local government entities. The Agenda includes a set of national indicators in the sectors of education, healthcare, economy, police and security, justice, society, housing, infrastructure and government services.

These indicators are long-term, measure performance outcomes in each of the national priorities, and generally compare the UAE against global benchmarks. The national indicators are periodically monitored by Government leadership to ensure their targets are achieved by 2021 in which the UAE will celebrate its Golden Jubilee.

Indicators, like that of the IMD World Competitiveness Rankings, highlight the UAE’s growing ability to compete with advanced economies and join the list of top ten countries in the dynamic global landscape.

Related Topics

World Police Business Education UAE Young 2016 2019 Gold From Government Top Housing

Recent Stories

UAE leaders condole Kazakh President on victims of ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai&#039;s 2020-2022 budget cycle announced

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports recognised by International Innova ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces longlist for ‘ ..

4 hours ago

EGA completes historic first UAE industrial techno ..

5 hours ago

Local Press: UAE is a leader in giving humanitaria ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.