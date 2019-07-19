UAE jumps 16 places globally to rank 25th in fastest fixed broadband speed in June

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jul, 2019) The United Arab Emirates leads a global speed index as the country with the fastest fixed broadband speed and connectivity in the region, according to the latest data from Ookla, a global leader in internet testing, data and analysis.

The data from Ookla showed network performance of UAE as one of the highest in the world with the country jumping 16 places in the ranking in one month.

The average download speed in a fixed broadband network measured by Ookla at 88.35 mbps. Currently, UAE ranks 25th on a global list out of 177 countries and among the top 20 of global advanced economies.

Commenting on this achievement, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director-General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, said, "The advancement in connectivity and infrastructure is a result of the leadership’s vision that helped drive the growth of ICT across all sectors and segments of the economy and society.

UAE is also ranked number one for Fiber to the Home, FTTH, penetration across the world for a third year in a row.

I take this occasion to thank the national telecom operators, Etisalat and Du for their contribution to the UAE leadership and competitiveness. They have recently doubled the speed for businesses and consumers which led to increase in business productivity in the country."